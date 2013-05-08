News
Cessation As Senior Advisor To CapitaLand Board
CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that Dr Richard Hu has stepped down as Senior Advisor to the CapitaLand Board with effect from 1 May 2013 having completed his one-year term of appointment.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that Dr Richard Hu has stepped down as Senior Advisor to the CapitaLand Board with effect from 1 May 2013 having completed his one-year term of appointment.