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News

Cessation As Senior Advisor To CapitaLand Board

08 May 2013 Back

CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that Dr Richard Hu has stepped down as Senior Advisor to the CapitaLand Board with effect from 1 May 2013 having completed his one-year term of appointment.

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