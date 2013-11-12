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News

Presentation Slides For CapitaLand Investors' Day Held On 12 November 2013, At Mandarin Oriental Singapore

12 Nov 2013 Back

The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.


Attachments

  1. President & Group CEO (Size: 1,470,909 bytes)
  2. Group CFO (Size: 827,517 bytes)
  3. CEO, CapitaLand Singapore (Size: 783,903 bytes)
  4. CEO, CapitaMalls Asia Limited (Size: 1,950,039 bytes)
  5. CEO, CapitaLand China (Size: 3,292,097 bytes)
  6. CEO, The Ascott Limited (Size: 1,439,494 bytes)

Attachments

  1. President & Group CEO (Size: 1,471,188 bytes)
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