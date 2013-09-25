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Presentation Slides For 20th CLSA Investors' Forum, Hong Kong - 24 To 25 September 2013
The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 3,703,454 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments