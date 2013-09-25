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Presentation Slides For 20th CLSA Investors' Forum, Hong Kong - 24 To 25 September 2013

25 Sep 2013 Back

The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,703,454 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,703,454 bytes)
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