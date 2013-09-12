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News

Striking-Off Of Dormant Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, RHL Capital Pte. Ltd.

12 Sep 2013 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,128 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,177 bytes)
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