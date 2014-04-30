News
QCT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 30, 2014 19:56
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcement on the above matter, as attached for information. 1) Quill Capita Trust ("QCT") First Quarter 2014 Financial Results 2) QCT's First Quarter 2014 realised earnings per unit increased by 0.7% year-on-year 3) QCT's First Quarter 2014 corporate presentation slides dated 30 April 2014