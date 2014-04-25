News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 25, 2014 18:36
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following announcements issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) 2014 First Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 2) News Release - CapitaLand achieves PATMI of S$182.8 million and Operating PATMI of S$155.7 million for 1Q 2014 3) Presentation Slides - 1Q 2014 Financial Results 4) CapitaLand Quarterly Residential Project Update as at March 2014