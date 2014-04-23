News
CMA Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 23, 2014 7:39
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited ("CMA"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CapitaMall Trust's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2014. For details, please refer to the announcement, news release and presentation slides posted by CMA on the SGX website www.sgx.com