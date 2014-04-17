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CMT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

17 Apr 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 17, 2014 20:23
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on "CapitaMall Trust Presentation Slides - Raffles City Singapore first quarter 2014 financial results", as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 512,361 bytes)
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