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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Presentation Slides For AGM And EGM Held On 17 April 2014"

17 Apr 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 17, 2014 20:02
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,335,752 bytes)
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