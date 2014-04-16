News
CMA Financial Statements and Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 16, 2014 21:26
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2014, as attached for information.