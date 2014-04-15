CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Presentation Slides For AGM Held On 15 April 2014"

15 Apr 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 15, 2014 19:30
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,061,435 bytes)
Back to top