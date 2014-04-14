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About Us
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For CapitaMalls Asia Limited

14 Apr 2014 Back
Announcement Title Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 14, 2014 14:17
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 129,225 bytes)
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