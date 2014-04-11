News
CapitaCommercial Trust - "Quill Capita Trust - Execution Of Conditional Sale And Purchase Agreement"
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 11, 2014 12:54
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information. The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2014.