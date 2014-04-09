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Notifications Of Result Release

09 Apr 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 9, 2014 18:09
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2014 will be released after the close of trading on Friday, 25 April 2014.
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