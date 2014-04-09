News
Notifications Of Result Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 9, 2014 18:09
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2014 will be released after the close of trading on Friday, 25 April 2014.