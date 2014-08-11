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CapitaRetail China Trust - "Presentation Slides For CapitaLand Debt Investors' Day 2014"

11 Aug 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 11, 2014 7:10
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,176,255 bytes)
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