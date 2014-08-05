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English

About Us
Our Impact
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Contact Us

Global

English

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Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

05 Aug 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 5, 2014 7:21
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) CapitaLand Limited 1H 2014 Financial Results 2) CapitaLand China Residential Property Details - 1H 2014 3) CapitaLand Singapore Property Details - 1H 2014 4) CapitaMalls Asia Property Details - 1H 2014

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand (Size: 5,375,495 bytes)
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