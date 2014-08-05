News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 5, 2014 7:21
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) CapitaLand Limited 1H 2014 Financial Results 2) CapitaLand China Residential Property Details - 1H 2014 3) CapitaLand Singapore Property Details - 1H 2014 4) CapitaMalls Asia Property Details - 1H 2014