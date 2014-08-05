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About Us
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News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

05 Aug 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 5, 2014 7:10
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand achieved 2Q 2014 PATMI of S$438.7m and operating PATMI of S$136.5m, up 14.5% and 30.7% y-o-y 2) 2014 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement

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  1. Press Release (Size: 150,666 bytes)
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