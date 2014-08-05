News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 5, 2014 7:10
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter, are attached for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand achieved 2Q 2014 PATMI of S$438.7m and operating PATMI of S$136.5m, up 14.5% and 30.7% y-o-y 2) 2014 Second Quarter Financial Statements Announcement