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Ascott Residence Trust - JPY7B 1.654% Notes Due 2020 Issued Under Its S$1B MMTN Programme
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- MTN_Notes_Series_5_JPY7bil_MTN_Issuance.pdf (Size: 50,670 bytes)
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
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