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News

Ascott Residence Trust - JPY7B 1.654% Notes Due 2020 Issued Under Its S$1B MMTN Programme

15 Aug 2014 Back

Attachments

  1. MTN_Notes_Series_5_JPY7bil_MTN_Issuance.pdf (Size: 50,670 bytes)

Attachments

  1. MTN_Notes_Series_5_JPY7bil_MTN_Issuance.pdf (Size: 51,060 bytes)
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