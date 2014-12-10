News
Ascott Residence Trust - Completion Acquisition Of Serviced Residence Properties In Sydney, Australia
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 10, 2014 17:42
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.