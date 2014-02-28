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CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) Adjustment To The Conversion Price Of S$225,000,000 2.7 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2015; And (2) Adjustment To The Conversion Price Of S$175,000,000 2.5 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2017"

28 Feb 2014 Back

CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. 2015 (Size: 67,086 bytes)
  2. 2017 (Size: 67,199 bytes)

Attachments

  1. 2015 (Size: 67,473 bytes)
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