News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Offer Of Up To S$200,000,000 7-Year Retail Bonds By Way Of: (a) An Offer Of Up To S$150,000,000 In Principal Amount Of Bonds At The Issue Price Of 100 Per Cent. To The Public In Singapore Through Electronic Applications; And (b) An Offer Of Up To s$50,000,000 In Principal Amount Of Bonds At The Issue Price Of 100 Per Cent. To Institutional And Other Investors, Provided That: (i) The Manager Reserves The Right To Cancel The Offer In The Event That Less Than S$50,000,000 Applications In Aggregate Are Received Under The Offer; (ii) The Manager May, At Its Discretion And In Consultation With The Joint Lead Managers And Bookrunners, Reallocate The Aggregate Principal Amount Of Bonds Offered Between The Public Offer And The Placement; And (iii) In The Event Of Oversubscription In The Public Offer And/Or The Placement, The Manager May, At Its Discretion And In Consultation With The Joint Lead Managers And Bookrunners, (1) Increase The Issue Size Under The Public Offer And/Or The Placement And (2) Determine The Final Allocation Of Such Oversubscription Between The Public Offer And The Placement, Such That The Maximum Issue Size Under The Public Offer And The Placement Shall Not Exceed In Aggregate S$350,000,000. The Issue Price Of The Bonds Is S$1 Per S$1 In Principal Amount Of The Bonds (Being 100 Per Cent. Of The Principal Amount Of The Bonds)"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement and a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.
Attachments
- Announcement (Size: 181,803 bytes)
- Press Release (Size: 160,042 bytes)