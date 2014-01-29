News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2013
|Colliers International (Hong Kong) Limited
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|RMB5,594,000,000
|31/12/2013
|CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|RMB2,577,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|28/04/2014
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 222,287 bytes)