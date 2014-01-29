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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

29 Jan 2014 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2013 Colliers International (Hong Kong) Limited Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties RMB5,594,000,000
31/12/2013 CBRE Pte. Ltd. Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties RMB2,577,000,000



Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
Reports are available till this date 28/04/2014

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 222,287 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 217,696 bytes)
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