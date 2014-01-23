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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

23 Jan 2014 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2013 CB Richard Ellis (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Please refer to the attached announcement for the details of the property. RM1,240,000,000
31/12/2013 PPC International Sdn. Bhd. Please refer to the attached announcement for the details of the property. RM1,839,000,000



Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours Level 2, Ascott Kuala Lumpur, No. 9, Jalan Pinang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Reports are available till this date 22/04/2014

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 280,761 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 281,153 bytes)
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