CapitaCommercial Trust - "(1) Adjustment To The Conversion Price Of S$225,000,000 2.7 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2015; And (2) Adjustment To The Conversion Price Of S$175,000,000 2.5 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2017"

CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.
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