News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2013
|Knight Frank Pte Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties.
|S$7,576,000,000
|31/12/2013
|CBRE Pte. Ltd.
|Please refer to the attached announcement for additional information.
|S$3,772,000,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|39 Robinson Road, #18-01 Robinson Point, Singapore 068911
|Reports are available till this date
|21/04/2014
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 162,673 bytes)