News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2013
|Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the seven properties.
|S$4,338,000,000
|31/12/2013
|Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd
|Twenty Anson, 20 Anson Road. The valuation of Twenty Anson did not take into account the yield stabilization sum commencing with effect from 22 March 2012 for a period of 3.5 years. CapitaCommercial Trust owns 100.0% interest in FirstOffice Pte. Ltd.
|S$431,000,000
|31/12/2013
|Knight Frank Pte Ltd
|Raffles City Singapore, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road. CapitaCommercial Trust's 60.0% interest in Raffles City Singapore held through RCS Trust amounts to S$1,810,800,000.
|S$3,018,000,000
|31/12/2013
|Knight Frank Pte Ltd
|CapitaGreen (under development), 138 Market Street. CapitaCommercial Trust's 40.0% interest in CapitaGreen held through MSO Trust amounts to S$272,600,000.
|S$681,600,000
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
|Reports are available till this date
|21/04/2014
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 96,816 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 295,136 bytes)