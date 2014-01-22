CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

22 Jan 2014 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2013 Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the seven properties. S$4,338,000,000
31/12/2013 Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants Pte Ltd Twenty Anson, 20 Anson Road. The valuation of Twenty Anson did not take into account the yield stabilization sum commencing with effect from 22 March 2012 for a period of 3.5 years. CapitaCommercial Trust owns 100.0% interest in FirstOffice Pte. Ltd. S$431,000,000
31/12/2013 Knight Frank Pte Ltd Raffles City Singapore, 250 & 252 North Bridge Road, 2 Stamford Road and 80 Bras Basah Road. CapitaCommercial Trust's 60.0% interest in Raffles City Singapore held through RCS Trust amounts to S$1,810,800,000. S$3,018,000,000
31/12/2013 Knight Frank Pte Ltd CapitaGreen (under development), 138 Market Street. CapitaCommercial Trust's 40.0% interest in CapitaGreen held through MSO Trust amounts to S$272,600,000. S$681,600,000



Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
Reports are available till this date 21/04/2014

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 96,816 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 295,136 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 96,816 bytes)
Back to top