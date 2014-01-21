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Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets

21 Jan 2014 Back
Date of Valuation Name of Valuer Description of Property Valuation
31/12/2013 Jones Lang LaSalle Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$3,229,723,241
31/12/2013 DTZ Debenham Tie Leung Limited Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties S$128,557,880



Additional Information
The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours 168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
Reports are available till this date 20/04/2014

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 183,154 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 183,154 bytes)
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