News
Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
|Date of Valuation
|Name of Valuer
|Description of Property
|Valuation
|31/12/2013
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$3,229,723,241
|31/12/2013
|DTZ Debenham Tie Leung Limited
|Please refer to the attached announcement for details of the properties
|S$128,557,880
|Additional Information
|The valuation reports for the above are available for inspection at this address during office hours
|168 Robinson Road, #30-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
|Reports are available till this date
|20/04/2014
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 183,154 bytes)