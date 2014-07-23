News
CMT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 23, 2014 7:12
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited ("CMTML"), the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information. For details, please refer to the announcements, news release and presentation slides posted by CMTML on the SGX website www.sgx.com