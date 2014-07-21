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Ascott Residence Trust - "Asset Valuation"

21 Jul 2014 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 21, 2014 18:28
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,140 bytes)
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