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Replace - CMA Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results

18 Jul 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 18, 2014 18:32
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued the amended announcement and presentation slides on CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2014, as attached for information.

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