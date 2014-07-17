News
Notifications Of Result Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2014 17:22
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2014 will be released before the start of trading on Tuesday, 5 August 2014. CapitaLand will hold a presentation on the results for invited analysts and the media at 10.00 a.m. on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com