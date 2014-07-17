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Notifications Of Result Release

17 Jul 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2014 17:22
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2014 will be released before the start of trading on Tuesday, 5 August 2014. CapitaLand will hold a presentation on the results for invited analysts and the media at 10.00 a.m. on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com
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