News
CapitaMalls Asia - Callable Step-Up Bonds - Continued Waiver Of Rule 308 Of The Listing Manual
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2014 12:11
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information. The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2014.