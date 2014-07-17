News
Compulsory Acquisition Pursuant To Section 215(1) Of The Companies Act Of CapitaMalls Asia Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2014 12:00
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information. The above announcement and news release are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2014.