News
Ascott REIT - "Proposed Acquisition Of Interests In Serviced Residence Properties In Malaysia & PRC"
|Announcement Title
|Interested Person Transaction
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 7, 2014 6:58
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentations slides on the above matter, as attached for information.