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News

CapitaRetail China Trust - Increase In Capital Of Beijing Huakun Real Estate Management Co., Ltd.

02 Jul 2014 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 2, 2014 17:59
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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