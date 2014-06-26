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CapitaCommercial Trust - S$225 Million 2.7% CBs Due 2015 - Cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion

26 Jun 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 26, 2014 19:29
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 60,415 bytes)
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