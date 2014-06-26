News
CapitaCommercial Trust - S$225 Million 2.7% CBs Due 2015 - Cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 26, 2014 19:29
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.