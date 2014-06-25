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CapitaRetail China Trust - Presentation Slides On Citi Asia Pacific Property Conference

25 Jun 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2014 18:14
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,602,642 bytes)
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