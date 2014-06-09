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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer For CapitaMalls Asia Limited"

09 Jun 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 9, 2014 7:26
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has issued an announcement on the above matter on 8 June 2014, as attached for information.

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