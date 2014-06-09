News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer For CapitaMalls Asia Limited"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 9, 2014 7:26
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has issued an announcement on the above matter on 8 June 2014, as attached for information.