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News

Cash Offer For CapitaMalls Asia Limited - Dealing Disclosure And Level Of Acceptances For 6 June 2014

06 Jun 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 8, 2014 13:56
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. have on behalf of CapitaLand Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sound Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd., issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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