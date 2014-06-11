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Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation For Investor Meetings In North America & Europe (2-11 June 2014)

11 Jun 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 2, 2014 17:43
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides on the above matter for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,280,477 bytes)
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