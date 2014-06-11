News
Ascott Residence Trust - Presentation For Investor Meetings In North America & Europe (2-11 June 2014)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 2, 2014 17:43
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued the attached presentation slides on the above matter for information.