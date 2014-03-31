News
CapitaMalls Asia - Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities Ended 31 Mar 2014
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 4, 2014 17:38
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.