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News

Striking-Off Of Dormant Associated Company, Ventura Development (Myanmar) Pte Ltd

12 Mar 2014 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,109 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,109 bytes)
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