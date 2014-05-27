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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Change In Interest Of Director

27 May 2014 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast May 27, 2014 17:45
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Amirsham Bin A Aziz is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,571 bytes)
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