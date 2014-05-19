News
Cash Offer For CapitaMalls Asia Limited - Dealings Disclosure And Level Of Acceptances For 19 May 2014
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 20, 2014 7:29
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. have on behalf of CapitaLand Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sound Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd., issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.