CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For CapitaMalls Asia Limited"

16 May 2014 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 16, 2014 12:52
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. English Version (Size: 220,467 bytes)
Back to top