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News

Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer For CapitaMalls Asia Limited - Dealings Disclosure

12 May 2014 Back

Attachments

  1. CMA_Dealing_Disclosure_dtd_12_5_2014.pdf (Size: 148,933 bytes)

Attachments

  1. CMA_Dealing_Disclosure_dtd_12_5_2014.pdf (Size: 144,519 bytes)
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