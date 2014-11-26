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News

CCT Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

26 Nov 2014 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 26, 2014 18:46
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued announcement on the above matter, as attached for information. 1) Quill Capita Trust ("QCT") Third Quarter 2014 Financial Results 2) News release - QCT reported earnings per unit of 2.29 sen in 3Q 2014 3) Corporate presentation slides dated 26 November 2014

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 945,111 bytes)
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