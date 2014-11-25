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CapitaRetail China Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Units In CapitaRetail China Trust

25 Nov 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 25, 2014 18:11
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaRetail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 167,716 bytes)
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