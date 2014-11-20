News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholders
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 20, 2014 18:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 is for information.