News
CapitaLand Investors' Day On 14 November 2014 - "One CapitaLand - Positioning For The Future"
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 14, 2014 7:13
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides to be presented by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr Arthur Lang, Group Chief Financial Officer, issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.