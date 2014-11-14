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News

CapitaLand Investors' Day On 14 November 2014 - "One CapitaLand - Positioning For The Future"

14 Nov 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 14, 2014 7:13
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides to be presented by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr Arthur Lang, Group Chief Financial Officer, issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Mr Lim Ming Yan (Size: 4,176,463 bytes)
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